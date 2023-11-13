County record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-8:22 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the area of McCloskey School Road.

-11:43 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 13000 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

-12:13 a.m.: subject with a gun. Personnel responded to someone with a gun at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-6:31 p.m.: theft. Personnel responded to a theft in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-11:24 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road.

FRIDAY

-11:54 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 15000 block of Wenger Road in Anna.

-5:54 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:56 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-8:53 a.m.: property damage. Deputies, Anna EMS and Botkins Fire and Police responded to property damage at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-11:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Broad Street.

-6:02 p.m.: fight. Deputies, Anna EMS and Police responded to a fight in the 600 block of Shue Drive in Anna.

-4:58 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Village log

SUNDAY

-7:58 p.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 500 block of North Main Street.

SATURDAY

-8:28 a.m.: property damage. Jackson Center Police responded to property damage in the 100 block of South Linden Street.

FRIDAY

-2:31 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of East State Street and South Main Street.

THURSDAY

-3:26 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

Crashes

Sara Jean Hollar, 43, of Wapakoneta, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 11 at 6:34 p.m.

Hollar was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she traveled off the left side of the road, got back on the road, then traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into an exit sign. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• John Charles Ziegenbusch, 55, of New Bremen, was cited with driving left of center after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 7 at 6:14 p.m.

Ziegenbusch was traveling northbound on state Route 66 when he went left of center and struck Dirk D. Meckstroth, 56, of New Knoxville, who was traveling southbound.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 7 at 12:23 p.m.

Reiley Hughes, 26, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Houston Road when she struck a deer, causing her to travel off the left side of the roadway and strike a pole. She and her two passengers were taken by Spirit EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

• Sidney L. Mullins, 80, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 at 12:15 p.m.

Mullins was traveling westbound on state Route 274 when he attempted to turn left in front of Madison S. Cordonnier, 20, of New Bremen, who was traveling eastbound on state Route 274, causing a collision. Mullins’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and the vehicle Cordonnier was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing. Cordonnier and Mullins’s passenger were taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 3 at 9:53 p.m.

Edward Allen Backs, 59, of Troy, was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 274. He then drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch which caused the vehicle to overturn on its side. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Backs was taken by New Bremen EMS to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

• Jonathan D. Dalton, 52, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 3 at 8:34 p.m.

Dalton was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Dalton was evaluated by Sidney EMS for suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

• Chris S. Whalen, 48, of Sidney, was cited with failure to stop at a railroad crossing after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 3 at 10:58 a.m.

Whalen was traveling northbound on River Road and attempted to drive around the railroad crossing signs that were activated due to a train approaching. He was then struck by a CSX train. Whalen’s vehicle was towed by A&M Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:11 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-5:23 a.m. to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-9:30 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-12:28 a.m. to 3:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:13 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-8:21 a.m. to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-2:43 to 6:17 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-4:38 to 5:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell