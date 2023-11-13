Out of the past

125 Years

November 13, 1898

C. R. Hess, John Berkshire, T.M. Hussey, Henry Wagner and Harry Conner were out quail hunting yesterday. Conner established a great record as a quail hunter. Out of 53 shots he killed 51 birds.

——-

The weather reports in the future will be received and sent out from the post office.

100 Years

November 13, 1923

The store of the Sidney Hardware Company was moved to its new location on the west side of the square this morning. Extensive improvements were made to the store room preceding the relocation.

——-

An organization of postal employees of the Fourth Congressional District was completed at a meeting held in the high school auditorium here last evening attended by some 230 employees from throughout the district. In completing the organization, Charles B. Neal, of the Sidney post office, was elected president.

75 Years

November 13, 1948

The importance of farmers being well organized keynoted the 31st annual Shelby County Farm Bureau membership meeting last night at Anna High School. Both local and state leaders emphasized the need for increasing Farm Bureau membership. Township directors named for three-year terms were: Elmer Allen, Franklin; Robert King, Jackson; William Eilerman, Turtle Creek and William Joslin, Jr., Clinton.

——-

Shelby County community chest officials revealed today that 86.8 per cent of this year’s goal has been reached and at the same time urged township and city chairmen to complete their contacts.

50 Years

November 13, 1973

LONDON – Princess Anne, smiling her happiness every step of the way to the altar, married Capt. Mark Phillips today in a ceremony that spread the joy of young love to thousands thronging the flag-bedecked streets of the capital and to millions watching by television.

——-

RUSSIA – The new Kiwanis Club of Russia received its charter at a special dinner held in the Community Center Saturday.

The charter presentation was made by Leroy Bishop, past Ohio District governor of Sidney to President Richard Condon of the Russia Club. There are 33 new members of the Russia Club.

25 Years

November 13, 1998

The next century is more than 13 months away, but city officials are concerned and preparing for the worst. It is called Y2K and it involves potential computer glitches when the calendar turns to 2000. Tom Judy and Dave Develvis gave a report to city council about the issues along with potential solutions. The city’s mainframe computer should be fine, they noted, but they are concerned about the other PCs used by city staff.

——-

Are cheerleaders athletes? The Fort Loramie cheerleaders will tell you they are. The Redskin cheerleaders competed in four tournaments over the summer, winning 3 of them and finishing second in the other. Cheerleading combines gymnastics and dance. It requires great skill. The coaches are Becky Francis and Jessica Ernst.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.