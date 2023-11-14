Lieutenant recognized for Honor Guard service

Sidney Police Chief Mark McDonough, right, shakes the hand of Lt. Kevin Macke, who was honored for 15 years of service in the Sidney Honor Guard at the City Council meeting on Nov. 13. Photo by Sidney City Clerk Kari Egbert

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — Sidney Police Lt. Kevin Macke was honored for 15 years of service to the department’s Honor Guard at a City Council meeting on Nov. 13.

Honor Guard members are trained in ceremonial protocols and professional military appearance and are called to perform during parades, funerals and ceremonial events. Sidney’s Honor Guard has also served at opening ceremonies for Dayton Dragons games and has attended the annual Fallen Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio, for the past 25 years.

Macke served as the Honor Guard commander for five years and he provided leadership for new Honor Guard members; scheduled necessary training; ensured the procurement of Honor Guard uniforms and equipment; and served as the department’s liaison for scheduled events that incorporated the Honor Guard’s participation.

The council adopted one ordinance and four resolutions, including the following:

• An ordinance amending the solid waste collection ordinance to clarify that customers are required to use containers provided by the city or its solid waste contractor and update language for programs;

• A resolution to reappoint Melissa Godwin as fourth ward representative and Joyce Goubeaux as an at-large representative to the Citizens Peer Review Committee. Their terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2026, and both have served on the committee since November 2014;

• A resolution to reappoint Robert Baird and Ralph “Rudy” F. Keister III to the Local Board of Tax Review. Their terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2025. Both have served on the board since it was created in 2015;

• A resolution to reappoint James Lockwood to the Personnel Board of Appeals. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2026, and he has served on the board since 1991;

• A resolution to reappoint Susan Shaffer to the Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council. Her term will expire on Oct. 31, 2026, and she has been on the board since it was created in 2019.

Eight ordinances were introduced, including:

• Amend the contingency fund allocation from 10% to 25% in 2024 as the Lodging Tax Committee agreed on. The ordinance will also codify all other provisions of the current policy and rescind all previous versions of the policy;

• Establish utility and sanitation rates with increases of 5% for water flow rate, 3.5% for refuse, 2% for sewer flow rate, 2% for EPA compliance fee, 2% for operating stormwater fee and 15% for capital stormwater fee. Most users would see about a 3.5% rate increase, and the average family of four would see an increase of $4.74 per month. The changes in water and sewer rates would become effective Jan. 1, 2024, and the change in refuse and stormwater rates would become effective April 1, 2024;

• Authorize a decrease in appropriations for the 2023 budget year by $255,677 total;

• Authorize $118,747,342 for 2024 expenditures;

• Amend the city’s personnel policies, procedures and regulations including: rangers have been placed under the police department to coincide with LEADS; communications has been added under city clerk; sick leave section added for unused sick leave for retired employees and any employee covered by pay table 1; and the fitness membership section was updated;

• Revise the pay classification plan and pay tables for 2024;

• Assess the cost of razing or repairing two structures, one at 648 N. Ohio Ave. for $5,250 and one at 622 N. West Ave. for $24,000;

• Authorize city charter amendments to be voted on during the March 2024 primary election. The first amendment will eliminate the need to include an abstaining council member when determining what constitutes a majority when taking action on a matter not involving the adoption of an ordinance. The second amendment is, “All ordinances, or a succinct summary of the ordinance, and any other notice or notices required to published, may be published in a newspaper published and of general circulation in Sidney or in any manner permissible by Ohio Revised Code not later than one week following passage. If a summary of an ordinance is published, the publication shall contain the notice that the complete text of each such ordinance may be obtained or viewed online or at the office of the City Clerk. Resolutions need not be published.”

The council also discussed its 2024 meeting schedule. The April 8, 2024 meeting will be moved to Tuesday, April 9, due to the solar eclipse. May 28, Sept. 3, and Nov. 12 will also be Tuesday meetings due to national holidays.

Councilmember Steve Klingler was not in attendance and was excused by the council.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m.