Lighting the way

The “Eternal Flame” lit up at the Sidney Veterans Center on the night of Monday, Nov. 14. The sculpture was made by Detailed Machining owner John Bertsch. The Eternal Flame is a tribute to the branches of the U.S. military.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
The “Eternal Flame” lit up at the Sidney Veterans Center on the night of Monday, Nov. 14.
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
clear sky
59.7°F
61.3°
57.3°
24 %
1.1mph
0 %
Tue
59°
Wed
61°
Thu
63°
Fri
56°
Sat
47°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365