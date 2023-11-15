City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-8:44 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of West South Street and Franklin Avenue.

-6:44 p.m.: summons. Angela R. Wise, 45, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-5:26 p.m.: summons. Tray E. Taylor, 37, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-5:11 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-5 p.m.: summons. Abbie Nicole Drees, 38, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-5 p.m.: summons. Ulisha Ren’ee Zullinger, 32, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court on a warrant.

-1:57 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police station.

-1:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and South Stolle Avenue.

-11:06 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-10:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-9:56 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-9:14 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Hannah J. Robeyzachariah, 48, of Houston, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Mark T. Pearson, 60, of Findlay, was on the Interstate 75 off-ramp to state Route 47 waiting to turn right. Robeyzachariah was behind Pearson when Pearson suddenly stopped and Robeyzachariah rear-ended him.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:45 to 8:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-12:33 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-9:43 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

NOV. 12

-5:26 a.m. to 9:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-11:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

NOV. 11

-4:12 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:23 a.m. to 4:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

NOV. 10

-1:34 a.m. to 6:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

NOV. 9

-4:55 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-10:31 a.m. to 4:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell