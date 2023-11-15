Community organizations seek donations

SIDNEY — Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, is again the day of this year’s Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day. The event challenges donors of 27 participating organizations to gain $5,000 in matching money.

“We have received many Match Day gifts, but most participating organizations still have a way to go to receive their entire match,” said Ashliegh Maurer, donor relations director. “People tell us they like giving to multiple organizations through our donation form, which may be printed from our website at www.commfoun.com. On the 28th, the website will accept credit card donations for those who want to join the Match Day excitement.”

This edition highlights four participating organizations and the projects or programs that Match Day gifts will support.

Botkins Education Foundation will support mental and behavioral health services for Botkins Local School students. With Match Day gifts, a part-time social worker can connect students and families with help for depression, anxiety and other issues.

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is planning builds and repairs in Shelby County with the help of Match Day. New executive director and COO Scott Barr is looking to expand programming in the coming year.

Rustic Hope, located near Russia, serves young parents in the region with physical, emotional and spiritual support. Match Day funds will be used to purchase diapers and groceries to serve over 2,000 mothers that primarily work and do not meet the criteria for food stamps.

Sidney Alive plans to use some Match Day gifts to pursue the purchase of a community stage that is safe, secure, and mobile. Gifts will also support marketing and promoting community events, providing services to the downtown Sidney small business community and helping recruit new small business opportunities.

To support these and other participating organizations on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with “Match” and the participating organization’s name noted on the memo or in an accompanying donation form. Details and donation forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the organizations. Gifts must be received on or beforeNov. 28 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 28.

Participating organizations contact their own supporters with information about their needs and ask for gifts that are matched up to a total of $5,000 per organization. All gifts given on behalf of participating organizations, including gifts that exceed the matching amount, are forwarded to be put to work to grow projects, support programs or buy equipment to benefit those they serve.

Match Day participating organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax status, and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. New participating organizations must also have Shelby County as their primary service area.