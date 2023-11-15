Helping those in need

Aktion Club members, left to right, Patty Huelskamp, of Sidney, Matt Greer, of Kettlersville, Community Living Specialist for Shelby County Board of DD, Riley Snyder, of Sidney, and Brittany Meyer, of Versailles, tighten the knots on a fleece blanket. The blanket will be donated to the Mercy Mission House. Aktion Club members also assembled 66 blessing bags filled with hygiene supplies like a toothbrushes, soap and shampoo. The Aktion Club put the bags together at Shelby Hills Preschool on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Community Connections Coordinator and Aktion Club Advisor Jessica Guillozet, left, of Maplewood, helps Aktion Club President Marissa Kill, of Sidney, move boxes of “Blessing Bags” that were assembled by the Aktion Club. Sixty six bags were filled with hygiene supplies like toothbrushes, soap and shampoo. The Aktion Club put the bags together at Shelby Hills Preschool on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Some of the bags will be given to the Mercy Mission House. Aktion Club members will choose other groups to give the bags. The Aktion Club works on character building, leadership, Inclusiveness and caring.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
The Aktion Club put the bags together at Shelby Hills Preschool on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
