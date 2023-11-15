Helping those in need

Community Connections Coordinator and Aktion Club Advisor Jessica Guillozet, left, of Maplewood, helps Aktion Club President Marissa Kill, of Sidney, move boxes of “Blessing Bags” that were assembled by the Aktion Club. Sixty six bags were filled with hygiene supplies like toothbrushes, soap and shampoo. The Aktion Club put the bags together at Shelby Hills Preschool on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Some of the bags will be given to the Mercy Mission House. Aktion Club members will choose other groups to give the bags. The Aktion Club works on character building, leadership, Inclusiveness and caring.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News