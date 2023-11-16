Anna Council adopts ordinance, discusses pickleball courts

By Charlotte Caldwell

ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted an ordinance and discussed changes at the park at a meeting on Oct. 24.

The ordinance amended the zoning regulations pertaining to certain fees as stated in Ordinance 1640-13.

Administrator William Kessler said in his report that two property maintenance violations have been handed out — one for Family Dollar with a fine of $125 for not taking care of weeds; and a list of items for 302 S. Pike St. to be repaired by Nov. 19.

Kessler also provided an update on the pickleball/tennis courts and the rear parking lot at the park and said the projects should be able to come together this year and into next year. According to the village ordinance for zoning, a gravel lot can be done in the rear behind structures. A grant will be sought to pave the lot in 2024. The total for the courts and lighting is around $84,000 and there are already committed donations of $25,000. He was confident in reaching around $70,000 to $75,000 in donations. The council approved $9,000 to start work on the rear parking lot at the park and update lighting on the tennis/pickleball courts. Councilmember Ken Aselage voted no.

Kessler said there has been discussion with Franklin Township regarding the fire contract with the village. Franklin Township wants to increase the territory the village serves. The current contract is from 2016, and Kessler is working on a fair formula to bring dollars current and for potential expansion.

Another council meeting was held on Nov. 14 and the next council meeting will be held on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.