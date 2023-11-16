Mercy Mission House A Home for the Holidays online auction open now

SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter has provided over 16,800 nights of shelter since opening their doors in February 2022. MMH provides a safe place to sleep, wrap around services and connections to other area agencies. The shelter serves men, women and families on its campus. The average cost to operate the shelter is $25,000 per month.

To help raise money for operations and other needs, MMH is holding their first annual fundraiser “A Home for the Holidays” on Nov. 18. The event includes a catered dinner, performances by Sidney City Schools orchestra and choir students, a dueling Christmas piano act and a live auction of decorated Christmas trees to be delivered to the winning bidders home and set up. Tickets are sold out for the event but community members can still support MMH by bidding on items featured in the online silent auction. Items range from sports tickets to themed baskets to a stay at a house at Norris Lake. Bidding is now open and will end at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

To bid on an auction item, visit https://tinyurl.com/2a88b6sk.