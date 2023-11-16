Searcy appointed to Conservancy Court of Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — A Hamilton County judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Amy L. Searcy, has been appointed to the Conservancy Court of the Miami Conservancy District. The appointment will be recognized at the Nov, 17, 2023, annual meeting of the Conservancy Court. Searcy fills a vacancy left by retiring Hamilton County Judge Robert P. Ruehlman.

The Conservancy Court is comprised of one common pleas court judge from each of the nine counties included in the Miami Conservancy District. The nine judges are from: Shelby, Miami, Montgomery, Warren, Butler, Hamilton, Preble, Clark and Greene counties.

Searcy was elected administrative judge in September 2021 and again in August 2022 and 2023. As administrative judge, she is responsible for oversight of all aspects of the court’s operation. Prior to her tenure as judge, Searcy was director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections, magistrate in Hamilton County Municipal Court, and a senior trial attorney in Hamilton County Public Defenders’ Office.

Searcy is a lifelong resident of Hamilton County, graduating from William Henry Harrison High School, Xavier University and Salmon P. Chase College of Law, No. Kentucky University. Searcy believes in giving back to the community. She is currently a Hamilton County Great Parks volunteer, and she serves on two Master Plan Committees, the City of Harrison Planning Committee, the Harrison Tree Board since 2010, and the Great Parks of Hamilton County Master Plan Committee.

Among the duties of the Conservancy Court include:

• Establish districts and subdistricts.

• Adopt official plans and amendments.

• Appoint a Board of Directors and a Board of Appraisers.

• Confirm the appraisers’ report of benefits, damages, and appraisals of property.

• Authorize a readjustment of benefits in accordance with section 6101.54 of Ohio Revised Code.

• Approve the method of financing improvements and activities under section 6101.25 of Ohio Revised Code.

• Examine the annual report of the Board of Directors of the conservancy district as provided under section 6101.66 of Ohio Revised Code.

The other Miami Conservancy District Conservancy Court Judges are:

• Montgomery County – Judge Denise L. Cross, presiding judge

• Butler County – Judge Keith M. Spaeth

• Clark County – Judge Thomas J. Capper

• Greene County – Judge Cynthia Martin

• Miami County – Judge Jeannine N. Pratt

• Preble County – Judge Stephen R. Bruns

• Shelby County – Judge James F. Stevenson

• Warren County – Judge Robert W. Peeler