Bertsch elected fair board president

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board closed the 2023 year, held their election of new officers, and discussed the 2024 fundraiser at a meeting on Nov. 15.

Eric Garber stepped down as president, and vice president Scott Bertsch ran unopposed to replace him. Ryan Yingst ran unopposed to fill the vice president position. Bill Clark and Gene Schulze also ran unopposed and were elected to continue their roles as secretary and treasurer for another year.

New and returning directors were sworn in to fulfill their terms for this upcoming year. Adam Shoffner (Franklin) and Cory Evans (Dinsmore) were the two new directors and joined the returning directors for a brief swearing- in ceremony. One director was not in attendance.

The majority of the meeting was spent with Bertsch discussing the options for the 2024 fundraiser: a straight raffle or a stepped raffle. They have always done straight raffles in the past where a set number of tickets are sold and once all tickets are sold the raffle occurs. A stepped raffle is different because instead of a set amount of tickets, there is an end date and the number of tickets sold can generate better prizes. The base level top prize will be a utility trailer and $1,500 cash to help cover taxes on the trailer. If more tickets are sold a Polaris Sportsman and $600 cash plus the previous prize will be the top prize. If at least 3,000 tickets are sold the top prize is either a Polaris RZR or Ranger XP1000 and the previous top prize becomes the second place prize. If at least 3,500 tickets are sold they may open to another prize. The discussion involved whether this is too confusing and how to set up tickets to help people understand the idea. The Board also discussed the benefits of this type of raffle as compared to the gun raffle from last year. One benefit is that this raffle is open to 18 year-olds where the gun raffle was only open to 21 plus.

The board approved the stepped raffle for 2024 and will be working with Bob’s Cycle Repair. Bob’s Cycle Repair will also have a tent at the fair and the Board members may need to help man the tent for the raffle.

The board also discussed 2024 fees and compensations. They voted to raise some fees at the fair, including: $5 entry for all grandstand events that are not free; raising the Merchant Hall fee from $200 to $250; raising the cost for both food concession and sale trailers to $20 per foot; charging vendors for early hook-up if they arrive prior to the Friday before the fair; raising the fees for the Activity Building to $500 a day; the milk house to $200; and camping to $240.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger informed the board that camping storage is completely full and they had to turn away more than 40 campers. He is busy winterizing the grounds right now.

Katie Hughes, 4-H Educator, informed the board that the rule change meeting for 4-H and the Junior Fair Board will be on January 21 at 6:00 p.m.

The board discussed Hall of Fame nominees for 2024. Four names were mentioned, and the board was told to think about it over the next few weeks to compile a list of possible names. The vote will be held in December or January.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.