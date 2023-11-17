Lima News adds Buzzard to leadership team

LIMA — AIM Media Midwest LLC has announced the appointment of Natalie Buzzard as regional advertising director for the Lima News market in addition to maintaining her other responsibilities at the company. The announcements were made jointly by Jeremy L. Halbreich, chairman and CEO, and by Rick Starks, president and COO.

The appointment was made in conjunction with Todd Benz, publisher at The Lima News, announcing his departure to serve as regional director of sales at TH Media and Woodward Communications in Dubuque, Iowa. Benz first joined the company as general manager at The Lima News in October 2021.

Buzzard brings over 20 years of successful sales and marketing strategy and support to her new role. She currently serves as general manager & advertising director at the company’s Miami Valley Group, including Sidney, Piqua and Troy, and she will retain these responsibilities while adding the role of regional advertising director in Lima.

Buzzard began her career at the Times Advocate in Escondido, California, where she served as regional account executive and in classified advertising from 1990-1995. From 1995-1998, she served as retail sales manager and subscriber service manager in Colorado Springs before returning to Ohio to work at The Lima News, where she served as local display advertising manager from 1998-2012 and as advertising director from 2012-2015.

Since 2015, she has worked as general manager and advertising director for the company, and she has been based in Sidney.

Buzzard’s community service work includes the Breast Cancer Awareness Coalition, New Choices Board, Relay for Life, Rotary Club (past President), Shelby County Drug Taskforce and Wapakoneta Athletic Boosters.

“Natalie is a natural leader and team builder, and she brings her unique blend of strategic thinking, customer service and strong sales skills to all situations,” said Starks. “We are excited about Natalie’s return to Lima. She brings great energy and enthusiasm to the staff and to the market and we know she, David, Chris Bell (circulation director) and Leila Osting (regional director of HR) will work well together as senior leaders in Lima,” Starks added.