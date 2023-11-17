Out of the past

125 Years

November 17, 1898

Some portions of this county are flooded with circulars and samples of goods sent out from Chicago purporting to be samples of ready-made men’s and women’s clothing, which, the houses using this method of procuring trade, propose to deliver at prices they give. The parties who bite at these offers and send in their orders as a general thing, when it is too late, regret their mistakes. The safest way is always make purchases at home of dealers whose integrity and responsibility are known.

——-

In Columbus this week on business, County Auditor Loughlin leaves tomorrow morning with the Ohio Shiloh Battle Commission, of which he is a member, to locate the positions of Ohio troops on the field.

100 Years

November 17, 1923

Carl Carter, well-known local taxi driver, has purchased a Willys-Knight cab which made its appearance on the streets today. It is a beautiful job, painted gray and has all the refinements of the finest taxicabs. Three cars are now in operation by Carter.

——-

Robert Kaser, formerly of this city and now a resident of Marion, Indiana, has resigned his position as secretary of the Junior Association of Commerce in that city. He has held the post for several years. Kaser has accepted a position with the Commercial Printing Company in Marion.

75 Years

November 17, 1948

The history of Shelby County schools, a major project of the county historical society, was the principal project discussed during a meeting of the society last evening in the assembly room of the court house. History teachers of the county are urged to enlist the aid of older school pupils in interviewing “old timers” of their respective districts.

——-

Opening of new dental offices in the Young building at 122-A North Ohio Avenue next Monday is being announced today by Dr. S. B. Richeson. Relocating of the dental offices from second floor of the Fry building marks the first change in location for Dr. Richeson in the 24 years he has been a practicing dentist.

50 Years

November 17, 1973

VERSAILLES – Fort Loramie’s Redskins continued their winning ways in the Shelby County League Friday night here by handing Russia a 67-42- setback. The game was played at the Versailles school due to lack of space at the Russia gym.

——-

Oscar R. Kerr, 85, 232 S. Ohio Avenue, died at his home of an apparent heart attack Friday at 3:15 a.m.

Mr. Kerr was a mortician in Sidney for 45 years.

25 Years

November 17, 1998

The Lady Cavs volleyball team came up one game short in the state championship match in Columbus. Playing the top-ranked Archbold team proved be a little too much. Lehman lost both sets to finish second. The Cavs ended the season with a record of 26-3.

——-

Sidney may have a second life flight helicopter operation. Life Flight, a critical care operation out of the regional Lima area, has made a proposal to Wilson Memorial Hospital to provide that service. The existing service is CareFlight out of Dayton.

——-

Sidney physician David M. Rhee is still in critical condition. He fell at his home Monday night. He has an obstetrics practice in the area. He is at the Miami Valley Hospital.

