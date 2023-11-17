Russia BOE approves new hires, contracts

RUSSIA – The Russia Board of Education approved the employment of personnel and contracts for services at a meeting on Nov. 15.

The following personnel were approved for hire:

• Sharon Smith, Gabrielle Myers, Victoria Weiss, Joetta Larger, Melanie Yingst, Stacy Dickman, Ashley Inman, Taylor Poeppelman, Dan Pleiman, Ben Dunhm, Isaiah Pleiman, Laura Myers, Michael Epperly and Lauryn Wolders were employed as substitute teachers at a rate of $100 per day for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis;

• Lindsey Mayer was employed as the junior high cheer advisor at a rate of $1,148 for the 2023-24 school year;

• Cara Wooten was employed for extracurricular gym cleaning at a rate of $20 per hour on an as-needed basis for the 2023-24 school year;

• Cara Daugherty was employed as a volunteer high school girls’ basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year;

• Isaiah Beaver was employed as the junior varsity baseball coach at an annual rate of $2,295 for the 2023-24 school year;

• Amber Cordonnier/Mike Hart for high school boys’ basketball; Amber Cordonnier/Mike Hart for junior high girls’ basketball; Mike Hart for high school girls’ basketball; and Aaron Monnin for junior high boys’ basketball were employed as site coordinators for the 2023-24 school year to be paid on a per-game basis;

• Ola Schafer, Karen Bensman, Linda Scott and Laura Rose were employed as ticket takers for the 2023-24 school year to be paid on a per-game basis.

The board also accepted the resignation of Brandi Phlipot as the junior high cheer advisor for the 2023-24 school year.

The district will enter into a contract with Groff Mowing and Lawn Care for snow removal for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis. The Fitness Doctor will also be used for the purchase of weight-room equipment for the Community Wellness Center/Weight-room.

In other business, the board approved the following motions:

• Seven days of unpaid leave for Mike Meyer, five days of unpaid leave for Paul Bremigan, and one day of unpaid leave for Melissa McQuinn;

• Bills, including then and now certifications;

• The financial five-year forecast;

• Authorize the SWOhio EPC, acting jointly as consortium, to issue a request for proposal for the purchase of competitive retail natural gas service from the lowest and best bidder submitted to consortium and authorizing the board to purchase competitive retail natural gas service from such bidder.