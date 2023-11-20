Credit card skimmer found at Family Dollar

The two men involved in placing the credit card skimmer. Photo from the Sidney Police Department The credit card skimmer. Photo from the Sidney Police Department The two men involved in placing the credit card skimmer. Photo from the Sidney Police Department

SIDNEY — A credit card skimmer was placed and found shortly after at Family Dollar, 1024 Wapakoneta Ave., on Sunday.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, on Sunday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Sidney Patrol Officer Andrew Shappie was dispatched to the Family Dollar store in regards to a credit card skimmer device being discovered on a register’s credit card reader. It had been discovered by a customer making a purchase after the skimmer device worked loose from the credit card reader.

Upon reviewing the store video it was discovered that the device had been covertly placed around 1:30 p.m. that same day. The persons involved were two males of Middle Eastern descent. One of the individuals distracted the register clerk with a product question resulting in the clerk leaving the register area momentarily. After the clerk’s attention was turned away, the second individual placed the skimmer device over the store’s credit card reader. The reader was in place for about 1 hour and 15 minutes before it was discovered. Upon its discovery, it appeared that the device was wired to a self-contained power source and operational.

With this recent event, it is asked of all merchants to check their credit card readers to ensure that other skimmer devices have not been covertly installed. As a reminder, it is good practice to check for these devices on a routine basis.

If any merchant finds what they feel is a suspicious device they are asked to immediately call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351. If anyone has information about this event or the identity of the suspects, they are asked to call Sidney Detective John Curtis at 937-498-2351 or leave the information with Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).