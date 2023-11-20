Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning

SIDNEY — The First Presbyterian Church of Sidney will host the 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger on Thanksgiving Day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Turkey Trot is a non-competitive 3.1 mile event that is open to people of all ages and abilities. The route begins in the parking lot of the church, at 202 N. Miami Aven.. It crosses Stolle Bridge into Custenborder and Tawawa Parks, and returns to the parking lot finish line.

In lieu of a monetary registration fee, participants are asked to donate non-perishable food items in support of the Alpha Center Food Bank in Sidney. Event organizers suggest that participants donate enough food to feed a family of four. Suggested non-perishable items included canned meat, soups, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and sauce, peanut butter, cereal and macaroni and cheese.

The Alpha Community Center is a private, non-profit social service agency serving Sidney and Shelby County. Last year, over 6,000 pounds of food was donated to the food bank, as well as $5,500 in monetary donation, to be used to restock the pantry when the food has been depleted.

T-shirts will once again be available the day of the event, and can also be ordered online at www.sidneyfirstpres.org. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales go directly to the food bank. Monetary donations, which are used to restock the food pantry will also be accepted.

To register for this non-competitive event, please visit www.sidneyfirstpres.org. By registering prior to Thanksgiving morning, participants will not be required to check in that day. For more information about the Thanksgiving Day 5K Run to End Hunger, go to the church’s website at www.sidneyfirstpres.org.