Downtown Sidney featured on 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

SIDNEY — Downtown Sidney has announced its annual Winter Wonderland lights display is one of the featured displays on Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

“There is so much to see and do in Ohio during the holidays, and the light displays across the state make the Christmas season even more magical,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is truly unique, and the stops are great destinations to spend time with family and experience the heart of Ohio’s communities.”

Downtown Sidney’s Winter Wonderland features interactive, animated light displays and streets lined with colorful lights that make for the perfect way to enjoy the holidays. Merchant windows are decorated with fun displays that will have people reminiscing about Christmas seasons gone by. Kids can drop off their letters to Santa at his drop box located at Ron & Nita’s.

“The holidays are about coming together to celebrate, and it’s great that we get to do that in a way with destinations from all across the state coming together for the trail to celebrate the holidays,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development which oversees TourismOhio. “We have destinations that have been on the trail since it started, and others are featured for the first time this year. It’s a wonderful tradition to be a part of.”

Along with the dazzling new stops featured on the trail, there are many destinations that have made themselves holiday traditions in the hearts of Ohioans. This is the second time Downtown Sidney has been a part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail. With 70 stops along the self-guided trail, this season’s Holiday Lights Trail is the largest yet.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected to be part of the Holiday Lights Trail again this year. Our downtown display is far too spectacular to keep to ourselves and we can’t wait to share Sidney’s holiday spirit with others,” said Jeff Raible with the Sidney Visitors Bureau.

Downtown Sidney’s Winter Wonderland holiday light display opens with a Grand Illumination ceremony on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. After, the lights and festive downtown atmosphere can be enjoyed every evening through New Years Day, Jan. 1.

The entire 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is available for print or download online at Ohio, The Heart of it All Holidays in Ohio landing page, https://tinyurl.com/5897y6zv.

Other local locations on the trail includes Gift of Lights at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, Wapakoneta; Armstrong Air & Space Museum Holiday Lights, Wapakoneta; Merry and Bright Christmas Lights, Celina; Bright Nights at the Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima; and Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve, Troy.

Operating within Ohio’s Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.