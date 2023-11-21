Holiday laser light show planned

VERSAILLES — A Free Christmas laser light show is planned at the BMI Event Center in Versailles, from Monday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 23. The shows will be held daily at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The BMI Event Center is showcasing their state-of-the-art laser lights for the holiday season. The laser light show is set to Christmas inspired music and is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. This is a high energy display of music and lights like none other. Bring the whole family for an evening out together to enjoy this one-of-a-kind Christmas show. All shows are family friendly and free to the public

All shows are approximately one hour long. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the concession stand.

The BMI Event Center is located at 791 E Main St. in Versailles. Doors will be open one hour prior to each show. All seats are on first come, first seat basis.