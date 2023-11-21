‘Hollywood’s Red Carpet’ theme of Fairlawn homecoming

Cramer Henman Landrey Phillips Scherer Swearingen Clayton Westerbeck

SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its annual homecoming the weekend of Dec. 1-2. The king and queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the high school gymnasium. The dance is planned for Dec. 2 from 8-11 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Hollywood’s Red Carpet.” The activities are coordinated by the high school student council.

The kindergarten attendants are Kaylee Daniels, daughter of Dallas Daniels and Tiffany Hughes, Kinsley Vondenhuevel, daughter of Clayton and Brandi Vondenhuevel, Carter Oates, son of Dustin and Mindy Oates, and Hudson Middleton, son of Seth and Britnie Middleton.

The freshman attendants are Amelie Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, and Caleb Lavey, son of Travis and Meghan Lavey. The sophomore attendants are Lilly Cathcart, daughter of Gavin and Brittany Cathcart, and Ethan Elliott, son of Rodd and Alisa Elliott. The junior attendants are Martha Chrisman, daughter of Joe and Heather Chrisman, and Isaac Clayton, son of Yolanda Clayton.

The senior queen candidates are Julianna Clayton, daughter of Yolanda Clayton, Ellie Henman, daughter of Mitch and Lorri Henman, Liliana Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, and Addison Swearingen, daughter of Brent and Libbey Swearingen.

The senior king candidates are Nolan Cramer, son of Jeremy and Jennifer Martin, Gavin Landrey, son of Jeremy Landrey and Misti Dysert, Jaret Scherer, son of Derek and Danielle Scherer, and Drew Westerbeck, son of Barry and Kara Westerbeck.

The mistress and masters of ceremony are Julia Huelskamp, daughter of Ted and Abbie Huelskamp and Aaron Maddy, son of Kevin and Susan Maddy.