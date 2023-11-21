Out of the past

125 Years

November 21, 1898

The high school football team went to Troy yesterday and defeated the Troy boys by a score of 5 to 0. The game was played at Midway Park between Troy and Piqua. The following composed the Sidney team: Joe Brandt (c); Frank Hussey (lg); Arthur Silver (rg); H. Lehman (lt); Eayre Flinn (re); Ed Smith (le); Ward Arbuckle (qb); George Schaeffer (lh); Ralph Wilson (rh); Lawrence Anderson (fb).

——-

At the meeting of the Manufacturers Club at the assembly room last evening, the constitution and by-laws of the new club were adopted. The election of officers will be held next Friday night. Committees were appointed to consult with all the persons in the manufacturing business in Sidney with a view that all become members of the club.

100 Years

November 21, 1923

A party of eight young people, the winners in the Clothing, Pig, Calf and Poultry contests in Shelby County, left yesterday afternoon to spend the week in Columbus at Ohio State University, the prize given them for their success. Going from this county were: India Boyer, Edna Barber, Mary Dillon, Velma Finkenbine, Beulah Littlejohn, Jeanette Richards, Donald Faulkner, and John Knoop. They were chaperoned by Orlie Davis.

——-

Reuben Harlamert has been appointed postmaster at Kettlersville, following the resignation of A. J. Althoff who has served as postmaster there for the past several years. Harlamert has been associated with his father in a general merchandise store at Kettlersville.

75 Years

November 21, 1948

Shelby County’s 1948 community chest fund campaign has exceeded its goal of $19,990 by more than $4,500 it was announced today. At the time of making the announcement, Ralph Wiessinger, chairman of the drive, reported that still more gifts are anticipated with the campaign expected to eventually pass the $25,000 mark.

——-

Thomas Anderson, Jr., chairman of the Red Cross Blood Program for Shelby County, announced today that the bloodmobile from Columbus will make its first visit here on December 8. The collection quota will be 100 pints. Recruiting for blood donors in the county will be under the direction of Mrs. Huffman Dearth.

50 Years

November 21, 1973

A $30,000 appropriation for purchase of a 1.74-acre tract to Tawawa Civic Park was given initial acceptance by Sidney City Council Monday night.

The $30,000 appropriation would purchase the Martin estate for expansion of the city’s largest park on the northwest side. The tract is located between the city’s swimming pool and the park’s entrance gate.

——-

Don Jordan of Botkins is still playing golf and before winter set in, he managed to get a hole-in-one last week at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

Jordan, using a five iron the 160-yard No. 16 hole, did the trick. Witnessing the feat was John Schnippel also of Botkins.

25 Years

November 21, 1998

Long-time educator David McKay has decided to resign and retire from education. He is currently serving as interim superintendent for the Sidney City Schools and began that service after Dave Dolph resigned. McKay has a total of 30 years in his vocation, 19 of which were with the Sidney schools.

——-

Veterans Day always has a special meaning for Newport resident Craig Fogt. While serving in Vietnam in 1970-1971, he became good friends with Robert Robles. The two separated after the war, with Robles moving to New Mexico. The two kept in touch via letter and phone. However, Craig’s mother, Charmane Fogt took Robles under her wing and write to him in Vietnam often. The Fogts were surprised when Robles visited them recently- the first time in 27 years.

