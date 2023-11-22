City record

Crashes

Juan Godinez, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 at 3:14 p.m.

Godinez was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he rear-ended Marissa D. Smith, 29, of Sidney, who then rear-ended Shienne Posada, 20, of Minster. Smith and Posada were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue.

• Danielle Nicole Ludwig, 33, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 at 9:18 a.m.

Ludwig was stopped on Monroe Street at a residence dropping off a child and she did not put the vehicle in park, causing the vehicle to roll eastbound on Monroe Street until it struck a parked car owned by Dawn C. Everett, of Sidney.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-6:18 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-2:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-12:13 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

TUESDAY

-10:55 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-10:26 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.

-7:23 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-3:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and West Court Street.

-2:18 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Gleason Street and North Vandemark Road.

-1:50 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police station.

-1:26 p.m.: crime in progress. Jamie Allen McCuiston, 41, of Lexington, North Carolina, was arrested for criminal mischief.

-10:31 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Fair Road.

-10:13 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-9:40 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-9:18 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

-9:05 a.m.: warrant. Wanda G. Brooks, 69, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:17 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:07 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-5:26 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

MONDAY

-9:22 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-6:36 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of Village Green Drive.

-12:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Bennett Street.

-11:45 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Park Street and Oak Avenue.

-11:42 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-10:29 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue.

-8:17 a.m.: warrant. Shamon Kintoy Carter, 46, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

