Crashes
Juan Godinez, 19, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 at 3:14 p.m.
Godinez was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he rear-ended Marissa D. Smith, 29, of Sidney, who then rear-ended Shienne Posada, 20, of Minster. Smith and Posada were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue.
• Danielle Nicole Ludwig, 33, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 at 9:18 a.m.
Ludwig was stopped on Monroe Street at a residence dropping off a child and she did not put the vehicle in park, causing the vehicle to roll eastbound on Monroe Street until it struck a parked car owned by Dawn C. Everett, of Sidney.
Police call log
WEDNESDAY
-6:18 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.
-2:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.
-12:13 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.
TUESDAY
-10:55 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.
-10:26 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-9:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Montrose Avenue.
-7:23 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Summit Street.
-3:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-3:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and West Court Street.
-2:18 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Gleason Street and North Vandemark Road.
-1:50 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police station.
-1:26 p.m.: crime in progress. Jamie Allen McCuiston, 41, of Lexington, North Carolina, was arrested for criminal mischief.
-10:31 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Fair Road.
-10:13 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.
-9:40 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.
-9:18 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
-9:05 a.m.: warrant. Wanda G. Brooks, 69, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-8:17 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
-7:07 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.
-5:26 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.
MONDAY
-9:22 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.
-6:36 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-2:10 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of Village Green Drive.
-12:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Bennett Street.
-11:45 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Park Street and Oak Avenue.
-11:42 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.
-10:29 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue.
-8:17 a.m.: warrant. Shamon Kintoy Carter, 46, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell