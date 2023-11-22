County record

Crashes

Ilya Markovich Vitebskiy, 73, of Beavercreek, was cited with improper passing on the right after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 at 11:19 a.m.

Ashley Michelle Luebke, 34, of Minster, was traveling northbound on Main Street in Fort Loramie approaching the intersection of Elm Street and Vitebskiy was behind her. Vitebskiy passed Luebke on the right by driving through empty parking spots to turn right onto Elm Street. Luebke started to turn right onto Elm Street and struck Vitebskiy.

Sheriff’s call log

MONDAY

-7:18 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Lindsey Road.

-7:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 17000 block of Mason Road.

-3:58 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a hit-skip crash at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-4:47 to 11:39 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-8:58 to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-7:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell