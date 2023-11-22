By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a 15-year, 75% tax abatement for SEMCORP Manufacturing USA, LLC, according to unapproved draft minutes from a meeting on Nov. 21.

The company’s tax abatement request is associated with the proposed new construction and operation of a 90,000-square-foot facility at the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park at Millcreek and Kuther Road that will produce coated lithium-ion battery separator film. The estimated total tax abatement will be $3,087,197.

SEMCORP’s Group Vice President of Global Projects James Shih attended the meeting and said he hopes to commence production by early 2025.

When questioned by Housing Council Chair Bob Humble about the status of the previous SEMCORP project, Shih explained that the original project is still ongoing, but progress has been hindered by two issues.

“Firstly, uncertainty surrounding new federal incentives for EV (electric vehicle) and lithium-ion batteries has affected decision-making among consumers and investors. The relevant rules are expected by year-end. Secondly, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is in the process of making a rule that could impact one of SEMCORP’s base film operation inputs. Shih believes the rule won’t be adverse, but wants clarification before construction begins. He anticipates the EPA rules to be finalized early next year. The coating facility is proceeding first to address these issues, as it requires less financing and won’t be impacted by potential EPA rule changes,” the minutes read. In short, the original construction has been broken into two separate facilities.

In other business, Housing Council Vice Chair Michael Jannides was appointed as an area resident representative to the Housing Council from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2026.