Funds help agencies provide assistance clients

SIDNEY — Each of the 27 Match Day participating organizations are working to inform community members of their efforts and needs, hoping to receive $5,000 in matching money. The Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day is Nov. 28.

“Several people have already made a Match Day gift. Some give to one organization and others make a gift that is divided to help several,” said Ashliegh Maurer, Community Foundation donor relations director. “Many people give by check, but we are seeing an increase in stock gifts and IRA qualified charitable distributions. Gifts by credit card are accepted on Match Day only.”

This edition highlights four participating organizations and the projects or programs supported by Match Day gifts.

Compassionate Care of Shelby County’s Match Day gifts will offset Nurse Practitioner, Dentist and Mental/Behavioral Counseling costs. “The need for medical and dental care continues upward,” said Executive Director Traci Milanese. “We would like to provide additional services in mental and behavioral health. If Compassionate Care can offer medications, mental health therapy, medical and dental services for those who have very limited options, then it is a win-win for all of us.”

Samaritan Works in Sidney plans to use 2023 Match Day funds for programming costs, supplies at its houses, educational supplies and tokens for transportation of participants to and from appointments and work. The organization operates safe, supportive, faith-based sober living homes and programming to help individuals break free of addiction.

Shelby County Arc will use Match Day gifts to create new digital marketing content, purchase items that would help some events run more smoothly, and fill in any gaps in its programming budget. The organization offers year-round social and recreational programs for individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities and live in Shelby County.

Wilma Valentine Childcare in Sidney will make accommodations to rooms and equipment necessary to support children with greater needs, including physical, sensory, self-help or social/emotional needs. “There are many items that would meaningfully enhance our facility,” said Executive Director Nancy Stiefel. “Examples include a doorbell that goes off if a child exits our room or if a door is opened, covers to soften lights, and adaptive seating.” Wilma Valentine Childcare welcomes children with and without disabilities to learn together.

To support these and other participating organizations on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: “Match” and the participating organization’s name noted on the memo or by including a completed donation form. Details and donation forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting the organizations. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 28.

Participating organizations contact their own supporters with information about their needs and ask for gifts that are matched up to a total of $5,000 per organization. All gifts given on behalf of participating organizations, including gifts that exceed the matching amount, are forwarded to be put to work to grow projects, support programs or buy equipment to benefit those they serve.

Match Day participating organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax status, and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. New participating organizations must also have Shelby County as their primary service area.