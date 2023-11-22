Hayner’s Holiday Open House is a fun day for the kids

TROY — Saturday, Dec. 2, is Children’s Day at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. It is a loud and rambunctious day with refreshments and activities throughout the house. The event opens at 1:00 pm with arts and crafts all day in the East Room. A demonstration by Ballet Schreffler also begins at 1:00 pm. A puppet show called, “The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm” with the River City Puppets will begin at 2:00 pm and then again at 3:30 pm. Santa will arrive at 2:30 to hear all the wishes and pass out goodies. Free puppet show tickets are available at the Hayner Front Desk beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Like most activities at the Hayner the day is free to families. No cover charge, no tipping, no fees.

Santa says he is so excited to meet all the children again this year! He knows how good and special they are and is looking forward to hearing all about their Christmas hopes and dreams. Santa will have a candy cane, a book and a small toy for each child with his very best wishes for a good holiday. He will be sitting in a comfy chair in the beautifully decorated Study at the Hayner. It is a very special setting for a memorable Christmas photo.

The entire house will be dressed as a showcase of holiday splendor. Every room in the three-story mansion is reimagined with spirit and warmth. Holiday Open House weekend is a great way to experience the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. is grown-up day and is the Grand Opening of the Holiday Décor with live music in the East Room. This holiday event weekend is without cost to visitors, due to the magic of Santa, the holiday miracles of our 25+ decorators, the community of our 35+ musicians, the generosity of the tax-paying people of Troy, our loyal sponsors and our Friends of Hayner members. Special thanks to the Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio for helping Santa with all the books.

The center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the people who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.