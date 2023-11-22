Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• National Museum of the United State Air Force’s free, hands-on, retro-futuristic experience titled Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure will be open for just three more weeks, through Dec. 10. Located in the museum’s 4th Building, Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure is free to all visitors and will be open during regular museum hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 10. (Visitors should note that the museum will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 but will re-open on Friday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m.)

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, presents CoSHOP Holiday 2023, a curated collection of over 500 holiday and winter-themed fine art and fine craft from select community-driven artists and benefitting the arts community and The Co. CoSHOP Holiday runs through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Additional hours are Holly Days at The Arcade, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec, 6-7 open until 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec, 8, open until 9 p.m.

• Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland returns to the Newport Aquarium from Nov. 24-Dec. 24. The adventure begins in the Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors can talk with Santa while he’s diving underwater. Children will be able to make magical bubbles with their special Christmas wish inside.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

• Grand Illumination, Shelby County courtsquare, 100 E. Court St., Sidney, 6 p.m. Santa will be on hand to turn on the lights for the Christmas tree.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

• Darke County Singles Dance, at Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. Band will be Hibberd Connection. Food will be available. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. Must be 21 years of age. Open to singles or couples. Tickets are on sale for the Dec. 30 New Year’s dance; $15 per person.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

• The 26th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening with a performance by the Charger Music Society, followed by music on three stages beginning simultaneously at 6:30 p.m. Each ticket purchased directly benefits student scholarships at Edison State and provides patrons with access to three performances, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and two complimentary beverages. Proceeds will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State to advance student success. To purchase tickets for Holiday Evening at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/he.