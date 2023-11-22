Museum kicks off holiday season with grand illumination

WAPAKONETA – The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be flipping the switch on their annual Holiday Lights display, illuminating over 100,000 LED multicolored lights, on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Every year, the museum transforms their grounds into a space-themed winter spectacle with the help of dozens of celestial and space-themed light displays.

“This event started over a decade ago with just a few light strands thrown up for the holidays,” says Scott Walton, the lights creative designer and facilities manager for the museum. “Since then, our displays have really blossomed into this regionally known attraction, receiving families and guests from all over the area.”

The Armstrong Museum Holiday Lights certainly has been receiving more attention. In 2021, the lights were added to the state of Ohio’s official Holiday Lights Trail. The trail is a collection of the best holiday attractions around the state. The museum will be featured once again in this year’s trail.

For the grand illumination on Nov. 24, the museum’s gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for guests to do some Black Friday shopping as well. After the grand illumination, the lights will be turned on every night at dusk for guests to enjoy. The displays are always open and free to the public, with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance. To ensure everyone has the opportunity to see the Holiday Lights, the museum will keep the displays turned on until Sunday, Jan. 7.

For more information on the Grand Illumination and the Holiday Lights, please visit the museum’s webpage armstrongmuseum.org or follow the museum on social media.