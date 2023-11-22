OSU Alumni blood drive boosts holiday supply, Buckeye spirit

SIDNEY – The Shelby County OSU Alumni Association boosted the Solvita blood supply before the Thanksgiving holiday and team spirt before “The Game” against those rivals “up north” with the annual “Buckeye Blood Drive” Nov. 21 at the Sidney American Legion post.

Alumni Association President Tina Hottle greeted donors, blood drive coordinator Roger Bender served hot pork sandwiches and peanut butter buckeyes in the Donor Café, and volunteers dressed in Brutus T-shirts announced door prize winners with a loud, “O-H.”

Tuesday’s blood drive totaled 105 donors, including 93 whole blood donors, 87 whole blood donations, plus 12 platelet and plasma donors. The OSU Alumni Association sponsorship helped boost donor support by nearly 10% over the September blood drive at the American Legion Post, which hosts Solvita blood drives every two months.

“It’s a great crew to come in and do all this,” said club member and donor Kim Laughlin. The alumni club has sponsored the blood drive since 2017. A week earlier, the neighboring Darke County OSU Alumni Club held its 30th and final blood drive, after disbanding due to declining membership.

“There are only 37 alumni clubs out of the 88 counties of Ohio,” said Tina. “We might be about to make it 36.” Five members did all the volunteer work for the blood drive, and new members are difficult to recruit.

“We still had our freshmen send off last year,” said Tina. “We usually have a great turnout. We had 14 freshmen and their families.”

“As soon as I walked in, I could see there were people everywhere,” said “Buckeyeman” Larry Lokai. Larry and Coach Jim Tressel look-alike Dennis “Tress” Singleton came in costume to add their traditional “superfan” spirit to the blood drive.

It was a close call for Larry, who is 81 and recovering from recent surgery that interrupted his fall appearance schedule. But he said if the club is hosting the blood drive, he will be there.

This year he celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “Buckeyeman” character that has made him recognizable nationwide.

“Believe it or not, today is my anniversary, Nov. 21 1998,” said Larry. “My son asked me to go to the football game and we sat behind the Michigan bench. I had on my wig and my jersey. The next year we came up with the name ‘Buckeyeman.’ I entered the ‘loudest college football fan’ contest and that opened the door for OSU. I ended up giving out 100,000 buckeyes that year.”

“Larry made a necklace for me and put my name on it,” said Tina.

Piqua donor Luke Borger chatted with Larry while donating platelets and reminded him of a buckeye memento.

“I met you in Urbana on Memorial Day, you were in the parade,” said Borger. “We sat next to each other in the diner, and you gave me a buckeye. I’ve still got it in the pocket of my motorcycle vest.”

Borger is the nephew of the late Irene Boerger, who managed blood drives in Shelby County for 38 years and passed away in 2021. “She was the one who got me started,” said Borger. “She got everybody started. She was a good egg.”

Anna donor Lori Stone donated Tuesday without the traditional company of her friend Mary Covault. “We donated together, and we’re both type O negative,” she said. “But she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.”

As Covault recovers, Stone donates in her honor. “She’s the real hero in my mind. Every time I go without her now, I tell them, ‘Take a little extra from me’ on her behalf.”

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.