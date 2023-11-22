Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Cory M. Bergman, 33, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Debra Kay Prater, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Julie Engstrom, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darlene M. Fennell, 71, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Isaac Colton Maurice, 21, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kurrin C. Frank, 18, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Stephanie Lynne Lewis, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelsi M. Holthaus, 21, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samantha Marie Jansen, 24, of Rossford, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Bradly J. Davis, 20, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Roger Todd Ball, 44, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Auanna Marie Edens, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Tamatha Yingst, 54, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Baye Saliou Gaye, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $261 fine.

Rilee William Collum, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark S. Yatteau, 59, of Burlington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Lindsay E. Mower, 44, of Amherstburg, Ontario, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Morgan E. Bannon, 34, of Greenville, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Jan E. Geyu, 69, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trace Louis Lavy, 20, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

William K. Blankenship, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions – child support and contempt, $259 fine.

Mark E. Myers, 72, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $155 fine.

Jasmine R. Pitts, 33, of Toledo, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $211 fine.

Alicia Marie Gibson, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Dominic Rashadd Lee Allen, 34, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dolores Casal Cameron, 48, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ranaya Jolene Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Marissa Dawn Smith, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.

Obed Maka, 38, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Bryan T. Conway, 48, of Frankfort, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Nathaniel Wildman, 56, of Grover, North Carolina, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Drema E. Lemaster, 55, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield signs, $136 fine.

Jessica R. Brun, 31, of Piqua, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Heather Ludwig, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jason D. Helle, 28, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Justice W. Ellis, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions, $138 fine.

David Noel Levi Scholl, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and expired plates – dismissed, $110 fine.

Camden David Yagle, 18, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chasity Kiara White, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William R. Ware, III, 41, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone