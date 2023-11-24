On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

SIDNEY — The UVCC Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, in room B121.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include recognizing Karen Woodruff’s 15 years of service to village council; election to fill a vacant council seat currently held by Jesse Fark, who was elected mayor during the Nov. 7 election; ordinances amending the village’s income tax ordinance, making appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31; amending the general fee schedule for services provided by the village; committee reports; department reports and the administrator’s report.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to review the October financial report.

Fort Loramie Council

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Village Council will meet on Monday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. at 14 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

Anna Council

ANNA — Anna Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.