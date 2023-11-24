One dead in Auglaize County crash

WAPAKONETA — Authorities have not yet released the name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Auglaize County.

The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday on Geyer Road, near Gutman Road in Clay Township in Auglaize County.

A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting a tree before catching fire. The driver, who the post did not identify as of Thursday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, including confirming the identity of the driver. Other assisting agencies included the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns Fire and EMS, Eley Funeral Home and Mayse Towing.