City record

Crashes

Melissa A. Agner, 32, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 25 at 1:33 a.m.

Agner was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue at the intersection of East Court Street and Nasiya Leann Harris, 17, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on East Court Street. Agner ran the red light at the intersection and struck Harris.

• Ashiah Desiree Moton, 21, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 23 at 12:43 a.m.

Moton was traveling westbound on West North Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and struck Ernie Jo Zakariyah Davis, 20, of Sidney, who was traveling northbound on North Highland Avenue. The vehicle Davis was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Richard L. Sayre, 55, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 21 at 2:18 p.m.

Sayre was traveling eastbound on Gleason Street and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Vandemark Road and Randall S. Gates, 53, of Sidney, was behind him. Sayre backed up to accommodate a semi-truck turning onto Gleason Street and backed into Gates.

Police call log

MONDAY

-10:16 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-10:11 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-8:11 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-7:51 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-3:21 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Dingman Street.

-12:39 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 200 block of Pike Street.

SUNDAY

-7:45 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-3:29 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 70 block of South Vandemark Road.

-1:55 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-12:21 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:39 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of South Main Avenue.

-10:19 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-7:50 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:04 a.m.: warrant. Clayton Trace Leal, 18, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-9:05 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 300 block of Brookburn Street.

-6:21 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:51 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:51 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-2:15 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:06 a.m.: summons. Melissa A. Agner, 32, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

-1:33 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of East Court Street.

FRIDAY

-8:10 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:49 p.m.: crime in progress. Elizabeth Ann Sandlin, 49, of Sidney, and Gene L. Schloss, 59, were arrested for the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-4:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-1:10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road.

-1:01 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-6:32 a.m.: summons. Allen Michael Blasingim, 27, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for criminal damaging/endangering.

THURSDAY

-9:02 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

-6:40 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 3000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-1:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-4:13 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:43 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Highland Avenue and West North Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:08 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-8:17 p.m.: warrant. Kristopher Lewis Cutler, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:11 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-6:59 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-5:23 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of South Fourth Avenue.

-4:41 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-4:16 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of South Main Avenue.

-3:54 p.m.: drugs.Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Water Street.

-2:25 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-2:24 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Vandemark Road and Industrial Drive.

-1:39 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-10:41 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:23 a.m.: warrant. Mark A. Apple, 63, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

