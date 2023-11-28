Neil McCoy to perform in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Neal McCoy with special guest Jenny Grace will be performing a the BMI Event Center in Versailles on Dec. 16.

McCoy has released 15 studio albums. In 1993, McCoy broke through with the back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It. His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. A seventh Top Ten hit, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released That’s Life.

A new studio album, XII, arrived in 2012 co-produced by Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert. In 2013 he released Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride, Neal’s longtime friend and mentor. 2015 brought the Big Band Standards CD You Don’t Know Me. 2017 brought Neal McCoy’s Favorite Hit’s: 10 Hits with 2 new songs.

He is the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge. In 2016, McCoy has again made a move to continue his patriotic values by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance “Live” on his Facebook page every morning. He’s reached millions of viewers all over the country and around the world. Currently he is closing in on 2,000 days in a row and going strong.

McCoy also supports his own charity organization: East Texas Angel Network which is committed to the enhancement of the lives of children of East Texas who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases. He hosts a yearly golf tournament, auction/dinner & concert over two days in the fall. The foundation has been going strong since 1995 and to date has raised over $9 million for approximately 500 hundred East Texas families.

Born on Merle Haggard’s birthday of April 6, Grace embodies the untamed spirit country music was built on. A wide-eyed kid turned into a mature young woman, who served her country at the age of 18. Following four years of army intelligence service and with inspiration from country greats Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood, Grace began writing music and perfecting her voice. Her journey, and desire to bring her own grit to country music is reflected in her 2022 album.

Her musical debut in 2019 on WSM-AM (Grand Ole Opry Radio) launched live performances at Jamfest, Sailfest, Yellow Ribbon Fund, and the Nashville VA Medical Center. She has been nominated in several categories for the 2019 Josie Music Awards, and her single “Lights Of Our Hometown” is nominated for 2022 Single of The Year at the British CMA’s.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $25 or you can purchase a reserved seat between $25-$40. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles.

Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors open at 5pm and show starts at 7 p.m.