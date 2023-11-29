ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta, will host its annual Holiday Lights display until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lights will be turned on at dusk each night. The displays are open and free to the public with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance.

• National Museum of the United State Air Force’s free, hands-on, retro-futuristic experience titled Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure will be open through Dec. 10. Located in the museum’s 4th Building, Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure is free to all visitors and will be open during regular museum hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 10.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, presents CoSHOP Holiday 2023, a curated collection of over 500 holiday and winter-themed fine art and fine craft from select community-driven artists and benefitting the arts community and The Co. CoSHOP Holiday runs through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Additional hours are Holly Days at The Arcade, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec, 6-7 open until 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec, 8, open until 9 p.m.

• Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland returns to the Newport Aquarium from Nov. 24-Dec. 24. The adventure begins in the Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors can talk with Santa while he’s diving underwater. Children will be able to make magical bubbles with their special Christmas wish inside.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

• The 26th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening with a performance by the Charger Music Society, followed by music on three stages beginning simultaneously at 6:30 p.m. Each ticket purchased directly benefits student scholarships at Edison State and provides patrons with access to three performances, heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and two complimentary beverages. Proceeds will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State to advance student success. To purchase tickets for Holiday Evening at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/he.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

• Main Street Greenville’s First Friday: Winter Wonderland, 5-8 p.m. The event features Santa at the Santa House from 6-8 p.m.; free carriage rides from 5-8 p.m. on the circle next to Santa’s House; and shopping and dining specials at various downtown businesses an restaurants.

• LGBTQ+ Support Group meeting at The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., 6 p.m. The meeting is open to teens, adults, parents and allies.

• The Senior Center Singers Choir will be having their annual Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments available.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1-SUNDAY, DEC. 3

• Downtown Urbana’s Holiday Open House and Shop Small Local for Christmas.

SATURDAY, DEC 2-SUNDAY, DEC. 3

• The Botkins Beautification Club will host its annual Christmas in Botkins kickoff on Dec. 2 at Veterans Memorial Park from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event includes tours of local businesses, entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m. On Dec. 3, the annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the time of the event at any of the homes on the tour. This year’s homes are Bryan and Terry Esser, 108 Mary St., Kevin and Christie Mann, 16995 Wenger Road, Jon and Alycia Raterman, 171 Wenger Road, and Phil and Carrie Topp, 9477 Botkins Road.

• Holiday Open House at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 1-5 p.m. The event begins with a children’s day on Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 1 p.m. with arts and crafts all day long. A demonstration by Ballet Schreffler also begins at 1 p.m. A puppet show called, “The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm” with the River City Puppets will begin at 2 p.m. and then again at 3:30 p.m. Santa will arrive at 2:30 to hear all the wishes and pass out candy canes. All the activities are free, however the puppet show requires free tickets which are available at the Hayner Front Desk beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Sunday is the grand opening of the Holiday Décor with refreshments and music in the East Room all day. Every room of the house has been adopted by a local designer and transformed into a holiday wonderland. The East Room will also house an outstanding assortment of musicians this year. The event begins at 1 p.m. with Rachel Sagona’s fabulous Troy Tones. At 1:30 Ron Phyillaier, a Hayner music teacher and staff member shares the charming vocal talents of his granddaughter Rheya Clark. At 2, Josh Bledsoe and his brother-in-law Brian Leingang share some of their favorite holiday songs on guitar and percussion in an acoustic-pop-rock style. At 2:30 Jay Cullis brings his effervescent warmth to the East Room. Drew Ihle has an Americana-folky perspective on Christmas at 3 p.m. The Trojan City Music students of Chris Aldridge share some string and vocals at 3:30 p.m. The Senior Music connection performs at 4. Riverside Bell Choir plays their hearts out at 4:30 p.m. The center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

• Apple Farm Service, 19161 Kentner Road, Botkins, will host Santa Claus from 9 a.m.-0noon The event is free and open to the public. Children will receive a free photo with Santa, hot chocolate or hot apple cider and create a homemade ornament.

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

• Winter Wonderland parade, downtown Sidney. Float judging is at 5:45 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

• Judy Johnson of Sidney, will be the guest speaker at the Dec. 6, 2023, meeting of area veterans at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A , Troy, beginning at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.