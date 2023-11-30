Council holds special recognition for Woodruff

Jackson Center Mayor Scott Klopfenstein presents Karen Woodruff with her plaque of service. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Village of Jackson Center held a special recognition for former councilwoman Karen Woodruff to thank her for all her services to the community. For all of her hard work and dedication to the village, Mayor Scott Klopfenstein presented her with a plaque to thank her.

Since Jesse Fark will become Jackson Center’s new mayor in January, his seat became open. After nine letters of interest, it was decided that new councilwoman Gina Ludwig will assume that position in January. Wayne York said they looked into whether it would be considered a conflict of interest, but found no law against her holding both seats since she will be leaving the current seat she was appointed to in January 2024. She will have Fark’s old seat until December 2025.

The Ohio Income Tax Ordinance is still being reviewed as the second reading took place. The ordinance for the appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures was reviewed by Bev Wren. She fixed the math on a few things, but overall it is working out. The last thing to be added to it is the new police cruiser and the garage contract renewal.

The general fee schedule reflecting the Jackson View Cemetery plots was given a second reading to make sure everyone was still comfortable with it.

Mama J’s Pizza will officially be opening on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. She will be open Thursday and Sunday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4-10 p.m. They will be open longer if there is an event going on in town like a basketball game.

The village will be hosting a Christmas Party on Dec. 3. The tree lighting will occur 5:30 p.m. with caroling. Come out to see the new Christmas decorations the city bought. Santa will be there offering pictures to anybody interested, but you must bring your own camera.

Police Chief Chuck Wirick said he and his fellow officers are investigating the barking dog complaints. He has talked to all parties involved, and will keep an eye on the situation. This incident is a misdemeanor and can only be handled if they see the act unfold, so they have been driving by to monitor the situation.