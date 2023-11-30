Libraries have busy December planned

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Beginning Dec. 1, Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney will be offering a make and take gnome ornament craft in the teen room all month long. Registration closes Dec. 1 on the Amos Library Book Club Luncheon set to take place on Dec. 8 at noon. The Shakespeare Club will be hosting guest speaker Elaine Scweller-Snyder to discuss her book “Mother and Me: A Collection Of Writing.”

Both Russia and the Jackson Center Library will have a Story Time every Friday for the month of December. Russia will have theirs at 10:15 a.m. with a special one held Friday, Dec. 15, where Mrs. Claus will be reading the story. Jackson Center’s will be at 11 a.m. with their special one being on the same date. There’s will be with Amber Hurley from the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District. She will be educating the children Pre-K through second grade about deer.

On Dec. 2, Amos Library will be hosting a holiday open house party. The theme will be tropical Christmas luau. There will be a petting zoo, balloons by Jared and a special visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, among other things. The party begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

On Dec. 3, Botkins Library will be spreading holiday cheer with Christmas In The Village where you can make a felt ornament and reindeer food from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will continue at Botkins Fire Department and Historical Society until 3 p.m.

On Dec. 4, Russia Library and the Amos Library Children’s Department will be playing a Christmas themed I-Spy Game. In the Amos Teen Room, they will be raffling off a Christmas Gift Basket at the end of the week. At 6 p.m. Botkins Library will have a Preschool Story Time with songs, a craft, and a snack with no registration needed.

On Dec. 5, the Robotics Club will hold their monthly meet at Amos Library at 4 p.m. while Family Story Time occurs at 5:30 p.m. in the same building. The Novel Idea Adult Book Club will meet at Botkins Library to discuss “A Star For Mrs. Blake” by April Smith. Russia Library will begin a three-day event called Book Buddies. The event is open to all third and fourth graders who registered for it.

On Dec. 6, Amos Library will be holding another Family Story Time at 10 a.m. It will also be the second day for Book Buddies at Russia Library. Anna Library will be having their senior cards game like they do every Thursday at 10 a.m. to noon.

Dec. 7 will be the last day the Book Buddies meet at Russia Library. The In-Be-Tweens at Amos Library will be having a Tech Time event for those between third and sixth grade at 4:30 p.m., while the Teen Room at Amos will be holding their traditional weekly Teen Thursday Event at 4 p.m.

On Dec. 9, Amos Library will be holding a holiday jigsaw puzzle tournament at 2 p.m. You must register for the event beforehand. Also, you must be part of a 4-6 person team to enter.

On Dec. 11, The Amos Library Teen Room will have a holiday song emoji guessing contest all week, while the Children’s Room will be having a Mickey themed guessing jar. Both Russia and Botkins Library will be having an I-Spy game all week. On this day Russia Library will be having a Merry Family Story Time for parents with kids two years old to second grade from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. At Botkins Library there will be the monthly meeting for the Lego Builders for those PreK to second grade at 3 p.m. All creations will be put on display for an entire month.

On Dec. 12, Botkins Library Lego Builders ages third grade to sixth grade will have their meeting at 3 p.m. with all their creations also on display for the entire month. They will also have a Conservation Story Time at 6 p.m. with Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District. She will be reading a story to educate kids from Pre K to 2nd grade about animals in the ecosystem. At Amos Library, the Teen Advisory Group, or TAG, will hold their monthly meeting at 4 p.m. in the Teen Room while Family Story Time is held at Amos Library at 5:30 p.m.

On Dec. 13, Jackson Center Library will be holding their annual holiday party that is expected to be crushed by the Grinch at around 12:15 p.m. Amos Library will be having a Family Story Time at 10 a.m.

On Dec. 14, The In-Be-Tweens will be playing reindeer games at 4:30 p.m. It is open to all kids between third and sixth grade.

On Dec. 15, Botkins Library will be having popcorn and bingo with prizes being awarded to the winners. Amos Library will be hosting an Ugly Sweater Day. Stop in and show off your ugliest Christmas sweater to get some goodies. It is also the last day to turn in your coloring contest entry.

On Dec. 18, Both Botkins and Amos Library will be offering a drop in craft all week. Amos Library will be giving out a Mickey ornament craft while Botkins will be offering a snowman chain. Botkins Library will be having their last Preschool Story Time of the season at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 19, Amos Library will be hosting a Very Mickey Christmas Party at 4:30 p.m. for kids in kindergarten to fifth grade in the Children’s Room, while the lower level will be having board games at 4 p.m. for all ages. At the Jackson Center Library, they will be having their Adult Book Club meeting to discuss “The Novel Diary” by Richard Paul Evans.

On Dec. 20, The Library Board will hold their monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. at Amos Library. At 10 a.m., Amos will be having a special Story Time with Amber Hurley from the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District. She will be educating the children Pre-K through second grade about deer.

On Dec. 21, the In-Be-Tweens will meet at 4:30 p.m. to watch the Christmas classic Gremlins. The film is rated PG due to violence that might be too hard on younger children.

On Dec. 26, The Amos Library Children’s Room will be holding a raffle at the end of the week to giveaway a Mickey Twice Upon A Christmas Gift Basket.

The libraries will be closed on Dec. 23-25 and 30 for the holidays. In the event of bad weather causing them to close or re-schedule events, it will be posted on the Shelby County Libraries Facebook page and website.