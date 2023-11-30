Watercolors on display at Amos Library

SIDNEY — The Mansfield Art Center is hosting the Ohio Watercolor Society’s exhibition featuring 32 of the best handpicked paintings out of 200 entries made by Ohio’s most talented watercolor artists. The exhibit is on display at the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney.

The paintings chosen represented the artist’s confidence and passion for the craft while honoring the society’s 45-year legacy in the state. The pieces will be on display now until January 2024. Visitors who to find a painting they love it can be purchase it at the front desk. Prices are listed in the Exhibition Catalog which are for sale for $5 each. It explains each painting in great detail as well as the history of the Ohio Watercolor Society.