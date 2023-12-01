The Rev. John Young, of Anna, left to right, blesses a newly built house for Bridget Lawson and her children Byron Stockton II, 8, Brayah Stockton, 12, Jamell Henderson, and Latrelle Henderson, Lawson’s best friend, Amanda Fuller and her son Terrence Thomas, 16, all of Sidney. The house was built by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Executive Director Bill Horstman, left, hugs Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, during the dedication ceremony for Lawson’s new house built by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The kitchen of a new home built by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The house was built for Bridget Lawson, of Sidney. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Bridget Lawson, left, of Sidney, talks with the incoming Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Executive Director Scott Barr during a dedication ceremony for a home that was built for Lawson by Habitat for Humanity. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A look from the back deck of a new home built by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Project Manager Jim Horstman, left, hands keys for a new home to Bridget Lawson, both of Sidney, during a dedication ceremony for the home. The house was built by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A new house built by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The house, located on Broadway Avenue, was dedicated on Thursday, Nov. 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — A little over a year after the groundbreaking, the Lawson’s Habitat for Humanity home on Broadway Avenue is complete, and a dedication ceremony was held with community leaders on Nov. 30.

Joining homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children at the ceremony were outgoing Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Executive Director Bill Horstman, incoming Executive Director Scott Barr, Construction Partner Jim Horstman, Clopay President Victor Weldon, Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, Vice Mayor Steve Wagner, city councilmembers Mike Barhorst and Jenny VanMatre, City Manager Andrew Bowsher, and Shelby County Commissioners Bob Guillozet, Julie Ehemann, and Tony Bornhorst.

“Through hard work, perseverance and faith, I have achieved my goal of homeownership. I cannot think of a better gift to give my children than a sense of permanency. I’m hoping the example I have set for them will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Having a forever home to make memories with my children and future grandchildren mean more to me than words could ever express. Our home is a foundation for many memories to be made. We are so blessed,” Lawson said. She later shared the family is most excited about their first Christmas in the home and being able to play and have cookouts in the backyard.

It took over 800 volunteer hours to build the home and construction started in April. To become a Habitat for Humanity homeowner, Lawson and her family contributed sweat equity hours to build their home and at the local Habitat ReStore. Lawson was also required to complete education classes like budgeting, home maintenance, and landscaping, and her kids earned sweat equity for every good grade they earned in school.

Clopay provided $130,000 in sponsorship funding and donated Clopay entry and garage doors. Lawson got to choose the doors, and she chose a black Canyon Ridge 4-Layer garage door with Intellicore insulation and a black fir grain entry door. Along with Clopay, there were 31 other organizations who supported the project.

“At Clopay we’re committed to making a difference in the lives of our employees, and making a difference in our community as well. And certainly partnering with Bill and Habitat for Humanity has given us an opportunity to do just that,” Weldon said.

“Their (Habitat for Humanity’s) vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and that is certainly a wonderful vision. Habitat is a source of strength, stability and self-reliance to those seeking shelter, where future homeowners work alongside the volunteers to construct their future home, and as I understand it, there’s a lot of sweat equity involved, and it’s quite a commitment,” said Milligan.

“The city of Sidney would like to thank all of those involved in this new home build. It is through you that Sidney becomes better each day, and as we help each other. Having a home is special, but a home is not confined to four walls, in which you will soon be living, Bridget and family. A home is also defined by the community that surrounds you, supports you, celebrates your joys and lifts you up when you’re struggling,” Milligan said.

Ehemann recited a poem called “A House A Home” by Lorraine M. Halli: “What is a house? It’s brick and stone and wood that’s hard. Some window glass and perhaps a yard. It’s eaves and chimneys and tile floors and stucco and roof and lots of doors. What is a home? It’s loving and family and doing for others. It’s brothers and sisters and fathers and mothers. It’s unselfish acts and kindly sharing and showing your loved ones you’re always caring.”

This is Bill Horstman’s last home build as director of Habitat for Humanity before he retires in January. Barr said, “The future is bright here at Habitat. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Bill for his 15 plus years in leadership with the organization, the last 11 of those as the director and previously as a board member. Bill’s implemented almost all standards and policy for our organization. He relocated the ReStore to an 18,000-square-foot successful retail location; was a visionary in our Habitat activity center; we have a state-of-the-art training room that we’re going to utilize a little bit more, just to mention a few of the major accomplishments. In doing so, he positioned the organization for continued programming growth.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, visit hfhmco.org. For more information about the Clopay Corporation, visit clopaydoor.com.