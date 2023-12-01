Civic Band to host Christmas Concert on Dec. 10

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will present its annual Christmas Concert at the Connection Point Church of God on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at 3 p.m. The Church is located at 1510 Campbell Road in Sidney. This year’s concert is titled “Holiday Heirlooms.”

Civic Band Conductor Kathy McIntosh will lead the band in a mixture of traditional Christmas classics, ranging in style from the waltz to rock and roll.

Religious favorites including “Adeste Fidelis” and “A Child is Born” will be balanced by well-known classics from the Great American Songbook like “The Christmas Song,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “White Christmas.”

One highlight of the program will be “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” adapted from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s live Christmas concert version. Audience members can also join in during a “Christmas Sing-Along.”

The program will conclude with Leroy Anderson’s medley of carols called “A Christmas Festival” and a special arrangement of the band’s traditional ending “The Stars and Stripes for Christmas.”

There will be the traditional Spot pie drawing and concessions offered by the Relay for Life team from Connection Point Church of God.

Concert time is 3 p.m. Admission is free. For weather-related updates, check the band’s Facebook page.