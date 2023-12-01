Early morning fire causes $500,000 in damages

Sidney firefighters prepare to enter the Edgewell Personal Care plant in the 1800 block of Progress Way. A box alarm was called out for a fire at 3:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Sidney Police handled traffic control. Anna and Lockington firefighters arrived to help the Sidney Fire Department. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Two Sidney firefighters enter the Edgewell Personal Care plant in the 1800 block of Progress Way. A box alarm was called out for a fire at 3:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. Sidney Police handled traffic control. Anna and Lockington firefighters arrived to help the Sidney Fire Department. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — An early morning fire at Edgewell Personal Care, located at 1810 Progress Way, caused approximately $500,000 in damages on Dec. 1.

According to Sidney Fire Assistant Chief Jason Truesdale, at 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 1, the Sidney Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the plant. Upon arrival, first responders encountered the large two-story industrial building engulfed in heavy smoke. Plant personnel informed the responding crews that a machine inside the building was on fire. Swift action by the firefighters led to a successful containment and quick knockdown of the fire. Fortunately, the main body of fire was isolated to the machine, with no further damage to other machines or the building structure.

The estimated property loss due to the fire is approximately $500,000.

In response to the incident, a box alarm was activated, summoning all off-duty Sidney firefighters, along with assistance from the Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, and a medic unit from Piqua Fire Department. Salvation Army responded with canteen supplies for responders, and AES Power and Center Point were also called to the scene.

No injuries were sustained by firefighters, police officers, or occupants of the building.

Sidney Police managed traffic control in the area. The road was closed for an extended period to facilitate firefighting efforts.

The department had to respond to another medic call within the city during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department investigation unit.