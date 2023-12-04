City record

Crashes

Bobbie Jo Carter, 58, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 5:52 p.m.

Eva Lynn Cardwell, 57, of Sidney, and Jeffrey Lee Williams, 23, of Sidney, were stopped at a red light on Court Street. Carter was traveling eastbound on Court Street when she struck Cardwell, causing Cardwell to strike Williams. Carter’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and she was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Stacie Lynn Edwards, 48, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 8:02 a.m.

Edwards was traveling eastbound on Lynn Street when she drifted to the left side of the roadway and struck a parked vehicle on the street owned by Jason Scott Arnold, of Sidney.

• Cory Rae Palmer, 44, of West Milton, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 1 at 3:06 p.m.

Palmer was backing up from a parking spot on South Ohio Avenue when he struck Ryan A. Callahan, 18, of Ansonia, who was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue.

• Alvin J. Prenger, 81, of Minster, was cited with driving within lines/continuous lanes of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 1 at 1:47 p.m.

Prenger was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street in the left lane and Sukanya Dare, 79, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the right lane. Prenger then attempted to turn right onto Old Vandemark Road from the left lane, causing Dare to strike Prenger. Prenger’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Dare’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing. Dare was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries.

• James R. Ashbaugh, 46, of Lynn, Indiana, was cited with driving within lines/continuous lanes of traffic after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 1 at 1:47 a.m.

Ashbaugh was driving a semi-truck on the exit ramp of Interstate 75 northbound to Fair Road when he struck a guardrail on the left side of the ramp.

Police call log

MONDAY

-6:20 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-6:19 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:47 p,m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of East North Street and North Ohio Avenue.

-6:06 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-5:52 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-4 p.m.: crime in progress. Eric S. Bertsch, 50, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:37 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Ferree Place.

-8:02 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Wagner Avenue and Lynn Street.

-6:07 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-1:46 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Johnston Drive.

SATURDAY

-9:25 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-7:48 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:37 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:09 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-10:22 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

FRIDAY

-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Shelbi Lee Brandyberry, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:31 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-5:16 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:12 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Fox Dale Place.

-4:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:30 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:06 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:46 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-2:01 p.m.: forgery. Police received a report of forgery in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-1:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Michigan Street and North Vandemark Road.

-12:49 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-10:22 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Fair Road.

-10:22 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:33 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of East North Street.

-5:03 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-1:47 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell