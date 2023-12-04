County record

Crashes

Donald E. Patch, 71, of Minster, was cited with right of way at a stop sign after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 28 at 2:21 p.m.

Patch was stopped at the stop sign on Amsterdam Road at the intersection of Schmitmeyer Baker Road. Patrick Michael Minnich, 43, of Minster, was traveling northbound on Schmitmeyer Baker Road into the intersection when Patch began to proceed through the intersection, striking Minnich. After the initial impact, Patch spun around and struck Minnich’s trailer. Patch’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• William Stanley Pulfer, 16, of Maplewood, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 26 at 4:12 p.m.

Pulfer was traveling eastbound on Meranda Road when he lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a telephone utility box, a utility pole and a tree.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 25 at 11:27 p.m.

Ernestine G. Foster, 49, of Detroit, Michigan, and Emanuel B. Ciobanasu, 34, of Springfield, Missouri, were traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in different lanes. Both vehicles sideswiped each other and continued northbound.

Sheriff’s call log

SATURDAY

-10:49 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A in Tipp City.

-4:10 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 18000 block of Linker Road in Jackson Center.

-1:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of River Road.

FRIDAY

-7:14 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Baker Road.

-3:52 p.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 9000 block of Cross Street.

-2:24 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 9000 block of Houston Road.

-10:01 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-7:31 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Sidney Fire and Anna EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

Village call log

SATURDAY

-10:53 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West State Street.

FRIDAY

-11:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street.

-3:28 p.m.: threats. Fort Loramie Police responded to threats in the 12000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-11:18 a.m.: shooting. Fort Loramie Police responded to shooting in the 1000 block of Schlater Road.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-2:47 a.m. to 1:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-3:23 to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-1:50 to 9:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-7:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-5:17 to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell