Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Nov. 26-Dec. 2

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to seven emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s four more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Five of the seven patients were transported from the scene. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Spirit EMS was assisted on two EMS calls by Russia Fire.

Of the five patients transported last week, three were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, and one was transported to Kettering Health in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.