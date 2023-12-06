City record

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 a.m.: warrant. James Zachary Drees, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-4:41 p.m.: crime in progress. John Adam McKenzie, 33, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:10 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-4 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:39 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Kossuth Street.

-3:17 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Ohio Avenue and Bay Street.

-2:53 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-2:22 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and Michigan Street.

-1 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-12:17 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-12:13 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-11:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-9:06 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue.

-8:39 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Park Street.

-8:05 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-1:15 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-12:33 a.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell