Former Sidney police chief dies

Wilson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Former Sidney Police Chief Jackie “Jack” Wilson died on Dec. 1 with his family by his side. He was 83.

According to Wilson’s obituary and the Sidney Police Department, he was born on Sept. 12, 1940, in Welch, West Virginia. He served in the Army, and following his honorable discharge, dedicated 25 years to public service. Wilson served as a police officer in Sidney from April 11, 1971, until his retirement as chief on April 1, 1989. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

“In his free time, Jack relished time spent with family and friends. He was a genuinely nice person who never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Above all else, Jack loved his family with his whole heart,” the obituary read.

“We wish to express our condolences to the Wilson family. We thank Chief Wilson for his many years of service, commitment, and dedication to the Sidney Police Department and to the citizens of Sidney,” the Sidney Police Department said.

Arrangemeents were under the direction of Burroughs Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.