Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kimberly Audine Partridge, 36, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mark Alan Naber, 62, of Middletown, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Jeffrey I. Fugate, 52, of Spencerville, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Tyler R. Drees, 28, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis A. Pitts, 66, of Degraff, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and driving under suspension, $163 fine.

Linc Alan Conrad, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kameron Anthony Barhorst, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Barton Puckett, 50, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Javier James McBride, 29, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Eric Donald May, 34, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian M. Kuch, 38, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Brooke Morgan Hildebrand, 26, of Yaphank, New York, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Charles A. Feeney, II, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Polly A. Barga, 62, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brendon G. Anderson, 25, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and speeding – dismissed, $261 fine.

Katelynn Renee Craig, 20, of Sidney, was charged with pedestrian on crosswalk right of way, $136 fine.

Bettie Elaine Taylor, 80, of Troy, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Jacelyn Sue Huff, 20, of Laura, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $135 fine.

Dennis L. Stewart, 79, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Robert Eugene Brown, 45, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Ryland Ritter, 22, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Maia Lee Ford, 38, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with speed, $135 fine.

Kim Marie Habodasz, 52, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexandria Morgan Metz, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sylvia J. Stoner, 75, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Johnathan E. Taylor, 37, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher Charels Whiffen, 56, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Bowman, 58, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $272 fine.

Ernesto Garcia Benitez, 36, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melinda Sue Clark, 55, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Luke S.W. Hickman, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Cortney Michelle Darrington, 29, of Jackson, Alabama, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Nyzia Danique Thomas, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $170 fine.

Brynn Oldiges, 20, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marlee Brooke McDougall, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Tiffany N. Foster, 35, of Botkins, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Brooke Luthman, 34, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Claire Elizabeth Kunk, 24, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jenna Elizabeth Heukner, 21, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas J Romaker, 39, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Joey Alexandr Cockroft, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Taylor Marie Yalich, 22, of Monroe, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cameron Joseph Arnold, 24, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Zachery Felver, 30, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

John Charles Ziegenbusch, 55, of New Bremen, was charged with driving right side of roadway and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Tony C. Elmore, 61, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Tabitha M. Hughes, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Edward J. Monnin, 73, of Versailles, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Brittney Nichole Zerkle, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kameron Kraig Wilson, 22, of Troy, was charged with motor vehicle left unattended, $136 fine.

Brayden Wilson Yinger, 21, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Megan Marie Hughes, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Madison Mariee Snurr, 25, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone