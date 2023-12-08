Match Day celebration set for Dec. 15

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County held its Match Day on Nov. 28 and now looks forward to announcing gift totals on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

“Thank you to every person who gave to support local charities leading up to Match Day,” said Marian Spicer, executive director. “The enthusiasm for giving was just as strong as ever. The 27 participating charities each do great work that benefits individual communities and the entire county. Their supporters showed again that they want that work to continue.”

The public is invited to attend the Match Day Celebration in person or by watching the livestream on the Community Foundation of Shelby County Ohio Facebook page. Representatives of each organization will step forward to receive their Match Day gift check and tell how the gifts will impact those served.

“In this season of giving, we guarantee you will leave the celebration with a great feeling about how Shelby County rises to support its own,” said Ashliegh Maurer, donor relations director. “We invite everyone to attend.”

For information on the Community Foundation of Shelby County, see their website at www.commfoun.com.