City Council welcomes new firefighter

New Sidney Firefighter/EMT Will Sherman, left, is introduced by Fire Chief Chad Hollinger at the City Council meeting on Dec. 11. Photo from Sidney City Clerk Kari Egbert

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — A new firefighter/EMT was introduced to the Sidney City Council on Dec. 11.

New Sidney Fire member Will Sherman, of Russia, graduated from Russia High School and is currently completing his paramedic certification at Sinclair Community College. He is expected to finish his training this semester and become certified later this month. He is currently a member of the Russia Fire Department and has served part-time at Riverside Fire Department.

The council adopted six resolutions, including:

• Support for Urban Forestry grant (IRAF). According to Public Works Director Jon Crusey, “USDA Forest Service is providing non-matching funds for an Inflation Reduction Act Funding Grant. This grant is intended to substantially invest in the long-term growth and development of local urban and community forestry programs. This specific grant is intended to benefit communities with designated disadvantaged populations with existing, well-established urban forestry programs”;

• Approval of a replat of a lot located north of Echo Drive and east of Vandemark Road to dedicate easements for water and sanitary sewer lines related to The Mills apartment complex development;

• Authorize payment for a purchase not encumbered prior to the invoice date. This was for work done by Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. on the partial parallel taxiway project at the Sidney City Airport;

• Authorize the city manager to submit an application with the Ohio Department of Transportation for a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant regarding the construction of an urban trail system in Sidney. Estimated costs for the project are $5 million, and the grant would be for $4 million, so the city will pay $1 million. The funds would be available in 2026, designs would be complete in 2026, and construction would begin in 2027.

“The project would consist of a 10-foot wide asphalt, multi-use, urban trail system, connecting the south end of the city, in Graceland Cemetery at the Canal Feeder Trail terminus, into the downtown area. Additionally, an east/west connection, from the multi-use path along state Route 47 to the west, following the CSX rail bed to Miami and Canal Streets and onto the Stolle Bridge and Tawawa Park, would be constructed. Utilizing land along the Sidney Feeder Canal, unused rail beds and a vacant train depot, completion of this north/south section will provide Sidney’s citizens with roughly an additional 1.5 miles of trail. The east/west connector will add .9 miles for the city’s residents,” Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier said.

“This urban trail construction project, along with Shelby County’s Great Miami River Recreational Trail connection, from Kuther Road to Lockington, has been submitted for review on the Dayton Development Coalition’s (DDC) Priority Development and Advocacy Committees project list. This list is shared by the DDC with lawmakers in Columbus prior to developing the state of Ohio’s capital budget with the goal of getting this construction project added to the state’s capital budget. This provides another opportunity for funding for this project,” Gaier said.

• Extend downtown parking amnesty through Dec. 31, 2024. With this in place, the two-hour parking restriction is not enforced downtown. Discussion has been ongoing about overnight parking downtown and how to enforce it, and Freytag & Associates has completed topographic surveys of the parking lots west of the post office and the Historic Sidney Theatre to help determine the feasibility of a parking structure, so staff encouraged the council to continue the amnesty until a plan is finalized;

• Authorize the city manager to enter into contract with the Shelby County Public Defender Commission for $55,000 per year for 2024. The contract’s content is mostly the same as last year as well as the price.

The council also approved the November 2023 summary financial report.

Two ordinances were introduced: one to assess the actual cost of the 2023 sidewalk construction and repair program where work was completed by a city contractor for property owners; and the other to amend the zoning code to make it clear and simplified. A full list of zoning code amendments can be found in the Dec. 11 City Council agenda packet.

The council discussed the charter amendment education campaign and agreed to send out a flyer in the mail like they did last election. The proposed changes include the section about majority vote of council and publication of ordinances.

Councilmember Mardie Milligan was not in attendance and was excused by the council.

The second regular council meeting in December was canceled due to the holidays, so the next City Council meeting will be held on Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m.