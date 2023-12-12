Klopfenstein recognized as new mayor, council members sworn in

Mayor Scott Klopfenstein accepts his plaque for years of service presented to him by Ed Maxwell. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Mayor Scott Klopfenstein was honored for his 46 years of service to the village of Jackson Center. He was elected onto council in 1978. He became the mayor in 1984, where he held this position for a little over nine terms. Klopfenstein is looking forward to a peaceful retirement with his wife Kathy. His seat will be taken by Jesse Fark, who has been on the village council since 2010. His seat will be filled by new councilwoman Gina Ludwig. She was appointed to council a few months ago to fill the reminder of Karen Woodruff’s term, which will end January 2024.

The new council member will be James Devine. Devine served on council for six years before taking a break for two years. Devine was born in Columbus and moved to Jackson Center in 2010. He began falling in love with the village in 2004 when he started working for Airstream. His places for 2024 is to focus on economic development projects in the Village. He has a six-year-old daughter, Joanna, and a four-year-old son, Jack.

Xavier K. Esser and Jacob S. Yinger completed their State Board of Education’s firefighter training program and physical conducted by a licensed physician to become permanent firefighters. With them, there are 18 active firefighters for the village of Jackson Center.

The new tax ordinance was passed along with the appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures, and the fees for the Jackson View Cemetery. The only changes were made to the appropriations ordinance, which were $56,000 that was transferred out of the General Fund and into the Cemetery Fund. Mayors Court Fund was reduced by $6,558. The Refuse Operating Fund was reduced to $47,331. They added $25,000 to the budget to build out the cruiser for Sgt. Nick Honeycutt and K-9 Officer Tyson.

After comparing quotes from both Rumpke and Republic, the village decided to go with the five-year contract with Republic. Weekly pickup will cost $17.90, and the recycling fee will go up a nickel. With the special trucks Republic plans to purchase, they will be phasing out the community garbage bags by 2027.

The Cemetery Fund will see a series of decreases to make sure it is in compliance with current auditing standards. The decreases are $1,835 for contractual services, $2,000 on supplies and materials, and $5,000 for Capital Outlay. Other decreases for similar reasons are; $10,000 in the Neighborhood Revitalization Project Fund for Capital Overlay, and $21,000 in the JC Water Plant Replacement Fund also for Capital Overlay. A decrease of $851.38 was made in the Mayor’s Court Fund for payments to another political subdivision.

Drew Sosby will be taking Ed Maxwell’s chair on the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. He will start in January 2024 and hold the position until December 2025. Maxwell has been working on the burial plot map for Jackson View Cemetery to find out how many available plots they will be. He has received three letters of interest to fill the cemetery superintendent position. The position will hopefully be filled by Jan. 1. He and Bruce Metz have begun looking for a fence for the cemetery in hopes of having it put up by the end of the month.

Paycor will be the village’s new payroll system for its employees. The village is finalizing their Solar Eclipse plans with RNB Advance. Sosby and his wife Pauline welcomed a daughter, Avery Nicole, on Dec. 5.