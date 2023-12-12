Manchester files petition for seat in Ohio Senate

Ohio State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) filed a petition Monday morning for the March Republican Primary election. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Ohio State Representative Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, completed an important step in potentially obtaining a new role in the Ohio State House. On Monday morning, Manchester filed her petition for the March Republican primary ballot. She currently serves the 78th District of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“I have been serving in the Ohio House since 2018,” Manchester said. “I am proud to say that in that time, we have balanced the budget while cutting taxes, cut red tape for small businesses, defended our constitutional rights, and steadfastly stood up to protect innocent life. Our work here is not yet done. I am very excited about this opportunity to run for the Ohio Senate and continue representing the values in this district.”

Manchester announced her campaign in July. She hopes to obtain the seat of the current Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima. If elected to the seat, Manchester would represent Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Darke, Logan and Champaign counties.

“We have been working on this campaign since July 2023,” Manchester said. “We have visited all seven counties in the district and have been getting to know the voters there. This is just one step closer to being on the ballot and hopefully being elected.”

Manchester said she has served five of the seven counties in the district. She plans to finish the race visiting each county.

“I have enjoyed my time in the Ohio House working on issues that are very important to my constituents, making sure that I’m representing the values that are present here in the 12th Senate District,” Manchester said. “I have also had several accomplishments, including creating the Ohio Youth and Family Ombudsman office for our foster youth and the beginning farmer tax credit program to help folks with their family farms. These issues I know are important to my constituency, and I want to continue to work on those issues in the Senate.”

For more information visit www.manchesterforyou.com.

